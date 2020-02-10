4 people injured in crash at US 62 and Quail Road Monday morning

By Harrison Roberts | February 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:34 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to Lubbock Police, A four vehicle crash occurred Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. near US 62 and Quail Road.

A passenger car traveling on Quail Road failed to yield right of way of a SUV on US-62, emergency officials report.

The SUV and passenger car collided in the intersection.

A semi truck and pickup truck were traveling on US-62 approaching the crash and both attempted to stop.

The semi truck collided with the rear of the pickup and the pickup truck collided with the SUV.

All drivers were transported for minor injuries

