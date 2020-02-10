Texas Tech voted back on AP’s Top 25 poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has made it back on the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll after two weeks of being excluded.
The No. 24 spot comes after two wins this week.
The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma inside the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday, 69-61. Then on Saturday, Tech won against Texas in Austin 62-57.
This week, Baylor claims the No. 1 spot on the list and Kansas trails at No. 3. West Virginia is the only other Big 12 Conference team on the list at No. 14, dropping down a spot.
The Red Raiders play at 8 p.m. tonight inside the USA against TCU.
