2 rounds of wintry showers start off the week

A second, stronger, cold front will arrive tonight. This stronger surge of cold are will bring snow showers to the northwestern South Plains (and southwestern Panhandle) by sunrise Tuesday. Rain or freezing rain is likely along the southern and eastern edge of the snow, including the Lubbock area. The amount of snow and/or ice at any one location will depend how quickly rain transitions to freezing rain and/or to snow. While snowfall amounts are expected to stay relatively low for Lubbock, ice may become a hazard, especially on elevated surfaces by Tuesday morning.