2 rounds of wintry showers start off the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After such a mild weekend today's weather may surprise some people. But not if they've been following our forecast. Winter weather is returning. In two rounds.
Light wintry showers, which may include rain, freezing rain, and snow, will move northeast across the KCBD viewing area this morning. Some slick spots may develop by mid-morning, though mainly on elevated roads. The precipitation will likely transition to all rain in the Lubbock area late this morning.
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the KCBD viewing area north and west of Lubbock for this evening into Wednesday morning.
A second, stronger, cold front will arrive tonight. This stronger surge of cold are will bring snow showers to the northwestern South Plains (and southwestern Panhandle) by sunrise Tuesday. Rain or freezing rain is likely along the southern and eastern edge of the snow, including the Lubbock area. The amount of snow and/or ice at any one location will depend how quickly rain transitions to freezing rain and/or to snow. While snowfall amounts are expected to stay relatively low for Lubbock, ice may become a hazard, especially on elevated surfaces by Tuesday morning.
Icy/slick conditions are possible Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Adapt your schedule and driving as necessary.
Temperatures will be slow to climb above freezing Wednesday afternoon, and will drop well below freezing Wednesday night. The afternoon melt will refreeze, so hazardous road conditions will again be possible.
It will be important to stay weather aware. Make sure you are looking at current forecasts and that our Weather App is set to receive notifications. Set the app to “Your Location” or specify your location to make sure the app shows you current advisories, watches, and warnings which may be issued.
Dry and warmer weather will return Friday and Saturday.
