Wintry Mix possible Monday morning, snow possible Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures will turn colder tonight as the first of two cold fronts pass through the region.
High clouds increase overnight with lows in the 20’s and 30’s.
Models show an opportunity for freezing rain or a light wintry mix Monday morning which could create some icy spots across the area.
Models show this transitioning to rain during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 30’s and lower 40’s.
A WINTER STORM WATCH goes into effect for areas north and west of Lubbock Monday evening and will continue through Wednesday morning.
A secondary cold front brings colder air Monday night.
A stronger disturbance approaches from the west Monday night and Tuesday.
Tuesday may be colder with a wintry mix in the forecast and highs holding in the 20’s and 30’s.
Ice or snow accumulations will possibly create travel hazards Monday morning and again late Monday night into Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.