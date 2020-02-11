Accumulating snow and ice today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wintry showers, some significant, have been falling and will fall on the KCBD viewing area today and tonight. Drive to conditions. Whether you are driving in rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights, night and day.
Accumulating snow and/or ice is likely, including in and near Lubbock, today and tonight. With the temperature near to below freezing, hazardous road conditions are likely. Not all roads at all times will be affected, so anticipate rapidly changing conditions.
The latest TXDoT road conditions, Lubbock airport flight status board, and delays and closings can be viewed right here from our weather page. You'll see the links -- “TxDoT Highway Conditions”, “Flight Tracker”, and "Closings and Delays" -- near the top of the page after closing this story.
Winter Weather Advisories, Watches, and Warnings are in effect in and near the KCBD viewing area. Your may view all current advisories, watches, and warnings in the Interactive Radar. Just close this story and scroll down a bit to the map. Make sure you can see the advisories: Click/tap on "menu" (lower right), then under "Alerts" highlight the Winter icon. Display details by clicking/tapping on any highlight on your screen. You can do the same in our KCBD Weather App. It's a free download in your app/game store.
Our forecast, of course, also is available right here on our Weather Page. And in our Weather App (it’s a free download at your app or game store). 24-7. You can choose our Hourly breakdown, our Weekend outlook, or our extended 10-Day Forecast.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.