Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Monday, Feb. 10

Hoop Madness Highlights for Monday, Feb. 10
By Pete Christy | February 10, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:45 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday night.

Girls

Frenship 70 Midland 29

Amarillo 73 Lubbock high 25

Whiteface 56 Lazbuddie 4

Monterey 65 Randall 48

Ropes 78 Wellman-Union 16

Morton 47 Whitharral 33

Anton 43 Hart 22

Brownfield 53 Idalou 46

New Deal 59 Lockney 43

Lubbock Cooper 52 Palo Duro 41

Littlefield 49 Denver City 40

Sands 54 Borden County 27

Boys

Coronado 62 Plainview 56

Borden County 75 Sands 35

New Deal 58 Lockney 53

Ropes 48 Wellman-Union 43

Whiteface 63 Lazbuddie 30

Littlefield 57 Denver City 26

Morton 51 Whitharral 48

Monterey 66 Randall 61

Olton 58 Sudan 40

Anton 62 Hart 37

Palo Duro 63 Lubbock Cooper 51

Amarillo 68 Lubbock High 30

Frenship 80 Midland 51

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.