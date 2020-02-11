Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Monday, Feb. 10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Monday night.
Girls
Frenship 70 Midland 29
Amarillo 73 Lubbock high 25
Whiteface 56 Lazbuddie 4
Monterey 65 Randall 48
Ropes 78 Wellman-Union 16
Morton 47 Whitharral 33
Anton 43 Hart 22
Brownfield 53 Idalou 46
New Deal 59 Lockney 43
Lubbock Cooper 52 Palo Duro 41
Littlefield 49 Denver City 40
Sands 54 Borden County 27
Boys
Coronado 62 Plainview 56
Borden County 75 Sands 35
New Deal 58 Lockney 53
Ropes 48 Wellman-Union 43
Whiteface 63 Lazbuddie 30
Littlefield 57 Denver City 26
Morton 51 Whitharral 48
Monterey 66 Randall 61
Olton 58 Sudan 40
Anton 62 Hart 37
Palo Duro 63 Lubbock Cooper 51
Amarillo 68 Lubbock High 30
Frenship 80 Midland 51
