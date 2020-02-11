Ice on roadways pose travel hazards, school delays reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A band of showers and wintry mix has caused travel hazards on roadways in and around Lubbock.
The Lubbock Police Department closed north and southbound lanes of East Loop 289 and 50th Street because of icy conditions for a short while Tuesday morning.
That area was later opened.
More ice and precipitation is expected today, so keep up with this link as more closures and delays are reported.
However, those travel issues have caused delays for some area schools. For a full list of delays reported click here.
