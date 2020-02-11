Icy Roads Again Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the South Plains overnight into early Wednesday. Another upper level storm will pass over the area by tomorrow morning bringing a wintry bag of precipitation. There will be rain, sleet, freezing rain and eventually most snow starting late evening and continuing until around 9am tomorrow morning.
Once again it will be heavier snow in the northwest and western areas and lighter amounts as you go to the east. In fact, folks along and off of the caprock will mostly receive rain and freezing rain at times through tomorrow morning.
With low temps in the upper 20s for all but the eastern South Plains there will be travel hazards over the region through at least noon in some areas on Wednesday.
Estimated snow totals could range from 2-5 inches in the northwest South Plains, 1-3 inches in the central areas, including Lubbock and becoming mostly rain off the caprock.
Also, fog and freezing fog will occur overnight so visibility will be limited at times to near zero in addition to the icy roads.
Drive with caution overnight, drive slower and use low beam headlights in fog.
Tomorrow will bring some gusty west to northwest winds which will in turn push the moisture out and allow some sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. However, snow cover will impact the high temps.
Lubbock could reach the low to mid 40s tomorrow and Thursday and finally climb to the 60s by the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.