KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Missy is a 5-year-old pitty mix who was brought in as a stray in November.
Missy’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Feb. 11, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
