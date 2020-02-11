Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman charged with swindling money from people with special needs as a fiduciary has been caught in Texas. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Krista Cline was booked into Kaufman County Jail on Monday and is being held without bond while awaiting extradition. Detectives in Yavapai County have been trying to track her movements since she failed to appear for hearings in her case. Authorities say Cline was entrusted with the bank accounts of four clients who had special needs between November 2014 and May 2017. She is accused of using her position to defraud them of more than $174,000.