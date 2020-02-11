Lubbock man charged with indecency with a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of indecency with a child.
Jason Matthew Bridgeman, 43, of Lubbock was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact. He is accused of intentionally and knowingly engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 14 years old.
According to court documents, Bridgeman refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Bridgeman has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Jan. 24 on a $75,000 bond.
