Man indicted, charged in Jan. 3 Hotel Ava murder
One injured after a shooting at Hotel Ava in Lubbock. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
February 11, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 3:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Grand Jury has charged 25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III with the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez at a Lubbock hotel on January 3.

25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III arrested for the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez on Jan. 3. (Source: Lubbock Police)

On January 3 around 7:43 a.m., LPD got a call to the Hotel Ava in the 3200 block of South Loop 289 and found a wounded Joshua Gomez. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses on scene described to police a vehicle whose driver identified “GiGi” Gilbert Caldona III.

Cardona was previously booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He remains at the center with an additional $200,000 bond.

