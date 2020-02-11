Man indicted, charged in Jan. 3 Hotel Ava murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Grand Jury has charged 25-year-old Gilbert Cardona III with the murder of 37-year-old Joshua Gomez at a Lubbock hotel on January 3.
On January 3 around 7:43 a.m., LPD got a call to the Hotel Ava in the 3200 block of South Loop 289 and found a wounded Joshua Gomez. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses on scene described to police a vehicle whose driver identified “GiGi” Gilbert Caldona III.
Cardona was previously booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
He remains at the center with an additional $200,000 bond.
