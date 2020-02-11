No. 24 Red Raiders leapfrog TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 24th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders' hot shooting was too much for TCU as they rolled to a 88-42 victory Monday night on ESPN's Big Monday Coverage.
The Red Raiders shot 62 percent from the floor in the first half jumping out on the Horned Frogs 45-20 at the half.
The lead would only balloon in the second half.
The Red Raiders had five players in double figures as they were 13-22 shooting three-pointers.
Davide Moretti and Jahmi'us Ramsey each had 17 points.
Kyler Edwards added 14.
TJ Holyfield and Kevin McCullar chipped in 10 each.
The 46 point win is the largest in the Big 12 Conference in school history. It surpasses last month's 35 point win over Oklahoma State.
The Red Raiders (16-8 overall, 7-4 Big 12) are at Oklahoma State Saturday at noon.
