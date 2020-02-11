Public Education forum with District 83 Texas Legislature candidates announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation has announced a forum with candidates for Texas House District 83 on the subject of public education, in anticipation of the 2020 primary election taking place on March 3.
A release from the Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation says the nonpartisan forum will take place on Thursday, February 13 at the Lubbock Cooper ISD Administrative Offices located at 13807 Indiana Ave, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The release states the event will present four questions on statewide public education issues such as school funding, high-stakes testing, teaching, and vouchers, as well as questions crafted by community members on the issues they believe to be most relevant to their districts.
A live-stream of the forum will be available on Facebook at this link: https://www.facebook.com/RYHTPanhandle/
The Raise Your Hand Texas foundation, an organization designed to inform and engage the public with public education experiences and develop leaders and teachers, is hosting a series of more than 40 nonpartisan candidate forums and town halls across the state ahead of the primary election.
“Frenship ISD is deeply grateful for the Raise Your Hand Texas’ commitment to ensuring all Texas children are afforded the opportunity for a premier, public education,” said Dr. McCord, “I encourage parents, grandparents, teachers, and community members to engage in crucial conversations with educators and elected officials. Together, we must work to guarantee that every child emerges as an empowered and thoughtful leader and responsible citizen.”
“Raise Your Hand Texas applauded lawmakers for the progress made on important issues like school finance and full-day pre-k during the 86th legislative session,” said Libby Cohen, the director of advocacy at the Foundation. “But we know that public education is too important to ever be marked ‘complete’ on the legislature’s priority list. We want to build on the momentum of last session to bring more people into the conversation.”
To find times, locations, and other information on Raise Your Hand Texas’ statewide series of events, go to their website at https://advocacy.raiseyourhandtexas.org/events
