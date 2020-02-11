Trial begins for woman accused of killing 1-year-old son

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trial will begin Tuesday for a 23-year-old woman accused of causing the death of her 1-year-old son in 2015. She faces five to 99 years or life in prison. However, court documents show she has requested she be placed on community supervision if she is convicted. The reasoning states because she has never been convicted of a felony.
Madison Rodriguez was 18-years-old when she was charged with capital murder in 2015. She, along with then 21-year-old Charles Flournoy have both been charged in connection with the death of Mason Rodriguez.
In June of 2015, authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of East 25th Street.
According to the arrest warrant, Flournoy told police he had fallen on the child, dropped him and the child had fallen off a counter while unattended. Rodriguez said she had gotten into an argument with Flournoy while holding Mason, before forcefully throwing the child to the floor and leaving the room.
Rodriguez told police the child began having problems afterward, but she did not seek medical attention because she didn’t know if her insurance coverage had started and wanted to avoid an expensive medical bill.
Rodriguez was previously indicted on a capital murder charge. The grand jury re-indicted her on the charge of aggravated assault - domestic violence with a deadly weapon. Because of the enhancements to the indictment, she faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
Rodriguez has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since July 1, 2015.
Flournoy has been charged with injury to a child, and if convicted, he faces five years to life in prison. His trial date has not been set.
Court documents show he was originally arrested on July 1, 2015. On Nov. 24, 2015, his bond was reduced from $500,000 to $75,000. On Feb. 19, 2016, he was released on bond. He was required to abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. unless at work, report to pretrial services and have no contact with Madison Rodriguez or her family. Court documents show he violated the reporting condition of his bond twice, he defaulted on his payments, and he was arrested for a new offense, assault domestic violence on Nov. 23, 2019. He also violated the curfew condition when he was arrested, being that it was about 3:30 a.m. Lubbock Sheriff’s Officers also made contact with him in response to an aggravated robbery on Aug. 11, 2019 at 1:24 a.m. and he was not at home or work.
He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
Flournoy is not the child’s biological father.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.