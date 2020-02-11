Wellman-Union announces finalist for superintendent’s spot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ben Powell has been announced as the sole finalist for the Wellman-Union superintendent’s position. The finalization process will take place during a school board meeting in March.
Until the end of the year, Powell will work in a dual role as a principal and superintendent, according to The Brownfield News. Powell is currently Wellman-Union’s junior high and high school prinicpal.
The school’s interim superintendent, David Foote, will now play a smaller role in the school’s administration.
