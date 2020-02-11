Winter Storm Watch Monday night into Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter has returned to the region with a Winter Storm Watch going into effect Monday evening for the northwest South Plains.
Rain and freezing rain and snow will return after midnight through Wednesday morning.
The combination of fog and freezing fog early this evening will make driving hazardous overnight. The return of rain and snow will cause low visibility and icy roads for most, but not all of the area.
In general, it will be ice accumulations first overnight, followed by a mix with snow and then mostly snow in the northwest counties in the winter storm watch region. The watch extends from Silverton southwest to Levelland and Morton and then to the west and northwest of that region into New Mexico.
Temperatures will have a major impact on ice/snow verses rain. It appears it will be before freezing for the South Plains region along and west to northwest of the caprock. Areas along the caprock and the southern counties will be near or just above freezing tomorrow afternoon.
As for nighttime lows, most of the South Plains will fall to below freezing tonight and Tuesday. That will create a mix for Lubbock until Tuesday evening; mostly rain in the east, south and southeast areas; and snow for the northwest region into the panhandle.
Temperatures will range from 27 degrees in Lubbock tomorrow morning to 32 tomorrow afternoon.
On Wednesday, as the storm moves east the high in Lubbock should climb to 45 degrees.
Be aware of potential icy areas from tonight through Wednesday morning over most of the South Plains.
We will continue to update our forecast on the web, facebook pages and the First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.