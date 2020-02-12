Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, several school districts have delayed classes this morning.
- In Lubbock, all schools are on time but it would be wise to still allow extra time to get to schools.
- Some area schools have delayed school until 10 a.m.
- See that full list here.
No injuries have been reported after an overnight fire at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
- That fire started a little before midnight. Crews are still monitoring air quality and assessing damage.
- An investigation is underway to see what caused that fire.
- Read that developing story here: No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil
A hearing is set for 9 a.m. for the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group to decide whether the estate can stay in re-organization or will be liquidated.
- About 90 percent of initial consumer issues have been resolved but about 100 customers still do not have titles to their vehicles.
- KCBD NewsChannel 11 will be at that meeting and will provide updates on air and online.
- Read the current story here: Attorney General weighs in on Reagor Dykes case
Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire presidential primary election Tuesday night, narrowly edging out moderate rival Pete Buttigieg.
- This is Sanders first clear victory in the Democratic party’s chaotic 2020 presidential nomination fight.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished a strong third with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden following.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Sanders’ narrow win ups pressure on Democratic moderates to coalesce
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.