Dennis Rodman to appear at Texas Tech vs. Texas basketball game
By Harrison Roberts | February 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 12:40 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attorney Davis W. Smith will be bringing NBA legend Dennis Rodman to attend the Texas vs Texas Tech basketball game February 29, in Lubbock.

Dennis Rodman attended a Texas Tech basketball game last season as well thanks to Davis W. Smith.

A video of the announcement could be found on the Facebook of attorney Davis W. Smith.

In the video Dennis Rodman teases of a new television commercial coming out soon.

