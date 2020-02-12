Early Wednesday winter weather update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The winter weather maker rapidly moved across the KCBD viewing area overnight, with some patchy ice and freezing fog in its wake. It will be a slow climb, but warmer weather is on the way.
The rapid passing of the storm overnight swept the precipitation east of the viewing area before sunrise. Plus, the fast movement limited the time snow or rain fell, limiting amounts. Still, there is some patchy ice in the area. Around Lubbock the main concern is elevated roadways. More widespread hazardous conditions are reported just to the north and northwest of Lubbock, where 1 to 4 inches of snowfall was reported.
As the system moves east, clearing occurs. However, as the sky clears, in many areas fog forms. In addition to the potential hazard of limited visibility, you may encounter freezing fog. This may contribute to icy spots. Allow extra drive time, slow down, allow extra space between your vehicle and those in front of you, and use your low beam headlights.
Skies will become mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will warm, but there will be a cold wind. Lubbock yesterday had a high of 32°. Today's will be in the upper 40s. The wind, though light early this morning, will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph from midday through the afternoon.
This evening will be clear and winds will be light. It's going to be very chilly, and getting cold as the night progresses. Fog, freezing fog, and low clouds are possible late tonight.
Fog, freezing fog, and a low overcast are possible tomorrow morning. Thursday otherwise will be partly cloudy with a light wind. Tomorrow's high will be a little cooler than today's, mid-40s versus upper-40s, but tomorrow afternoon will be much milder. Because the wind will be light.
Valentines' Day is Friday. It will be dry, partly cloudy, and warmer. That said, there will be a chilly breeze in the afternoon, which will become a cold breeze in the evening. The wind chill will be moot if you are dressed for the breeze, or just not in the breeze.
