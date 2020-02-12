Fire truck struck by vehicle while working a crash scene in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 3 a.m., crews were dispatched to IH 35 NB at FM 1103 for a single tractor trailer accident.
While working the scene, Shertz Fire had a ladder truck blocking lanes to protect all personnel when it was struck by a second tractor trailer that failed to move over for emergency vehicles.
Thankfully there are no injuries.
Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association is asking everyone to slow down and move over for first responders. This includes police, fire, ems, tow trucks, and TXDOT workers. Give them room to work and go home alive.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.