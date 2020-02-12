Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:
Girls
Levelland 54 Estacado 22
Jayton 47 Paducah 26
Plains 48 Seagraves 34
Hale Center/Post ppd. till Wednesday
Sundown 75 Tahoka 6
Floydada 38 Ralls 21
Shallowater 50 Abernathy 28
Lubbock Christian/Smyer cancelled
Hermleigh 63 Ira 46
Slaton 50 Roosevelt 19
Lorenzo 58 Crosbyton 50
Guthrie 51 Motley County 37
New Home 63 Wilson 4
Patton Springs 45 Spur 41
Cotton Center/Kress ppd. till Wednesday
Loop 36 Meadow 32
Valley/Silverton postponed
Seminole 75 Andrews 41
Nazareth/Happy ppd. till Thursday
Klondike 40 Grady 32
Muleshoe/Tulia ppd.
Boys
Levelland 54 Estacado 47
Paducah 59 Jayton 44
Plains 41 Seagraves 39
Hale Center/Post ppd till Wednesday
Tahoka 60 Sundown 54
Floydada 83 Ralls 50
Shallowater 57 Abernathy 47
Hermleigh 60 Ira 54 OT
Slaton 68 Roosevelt 54
Crosbyton 55 Lorenzo 22
Motley County 54 Guthrie 48
New Home 74 Wilson 18
Spur 60 Patton Springs 39
Cotton Center/Kress ppd. till Wednesday
Meadow 57 Loop 29
Seminole 47 Andrews 40
Nazareth/Happy ppd till Thursday
Grady 59 Klondike 50
Muleshoe/Tulia ppd.
Valley/Silverton postponed
O’Donnell/Dawson postponed
Trinity Christian 74 Kingdom Prep 51
