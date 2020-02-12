Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 11

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 Hoop Madness scores & highlights 02/11/2020
By Pete Christy | February 11, 2020 at 10:38 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 10:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Tuesday night:

Girls

Levelland 54 Estacado 22

Jayton 47 Paducah 26

Plains 48 Seagraves 34

Hale Center/Post ppd. till Wednesday

Sundown 75 Tahoka 6

Floydada 38 Ralls 21

Shallowater 50 Abernathy 28

Lubbock Christian/Smyer cancelled

Hermleigh 63 Ira 46

Slaton 50 Roosevelt 19

Lorenzo 58 Crosbyton 50

Guthrie 51 Motley County 37

New Home 63 Wilson 4

Patton Springs 45 Spur 41

Cotton Center/Kress ppd. till Wednesday

Loop 36 Meadow 32

Valley/Silverton postponed

Seminole 75 Andrews 41

Nazareth/Happy ppd. till Thursday

Klondike 40 Grady 32

Muleshoe/Tulia ppd.

Boys

Levelland 54 Estacado 47

Paducah 59 Jayton 44

Plains 41 Seagraves 39

Hale Center/Post ppd till Wednesday

Tahoka 60 Sundown 54

Floydada 83 Ralls 50

Shallowater 57 Abernathy 47

Hermleigh 60 Ira 54 OT

Slaton 68 Roosevelt 54

Crosbyton 55 Lorenzo 22

Motley County 54 Guthrie 48

New Home 74 Wilson 18

Spur 60 Patton Springs 39

Cotton Center/Kress ppd. till Wednesday

Meadow 57 Loop 29

Seminole 47 Andrews 40

Nazareth/Happy ppd till Thursday

Grady 59 Klondike 50

Muleshoe/Tulia ppd.

Valley/Silverton postponed

O’Donnell/Dawson postponed

Trinity Christian 74 Kingdom Prep 51

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.