KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Samantha is a 2-year-old brindle pitbull who has been with the shelter since November.
She has lots of energy and loves to run and play.
Samantha’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Feb. 12, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
