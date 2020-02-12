Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

IMMIGRATION DETENTION-SICK CHILD
Appeals court halts deportation of child with head injury
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in California has temporarily halted the deportation of a 5-year-old child who injured his head before immigration agents arrested his family. Advocates say the child needs to be seen by a neurologist. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order late Monday that prevents the immediate removal of the boy, his 1-year-old brother, and their mother. They are being held at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention center at Dilley, Texas. The appeals court has asked for more information from both sides Tuesday and Wednesday.
TEXAS EMPLOYEE-TRAVEL BAN
Texas asks Supreme Court to repeal a California travel ban
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a California law prohibiting state employees from using taxpayer-funded business trips to expos or conferences in Texas. Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the high court to reverse the ban on Monday, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Supreme Court has exclusive jurisdiction over civil disputes between states. California adopted the ban following a 2017 Texas law that allows foster care and adoption agencies to deny services for religious beliefs. Supporters say the law does not discriminate because it requires the agencies to make referrals to other organizations. But opponents argue the law gives child placement offices legal authority to discriminate against the LGBT community and others.
THREE DEAD-TEXAS
3 found dead in North Texas home ruled homicide-suicide
AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have ruled the deaths of three people found shot to death in a North Texas home a double murder and suicide. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead as 39-year-old Harley W. Ryan, 35-year-old Xiumei Shi Ryan and a 16-year-old boy related to the couple. In a statement, the sheriff's office says the teen shot and killed the couple before turning the gun on himself. The bodies were found Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, which is about 45 miles west of Dallas.
AP-US-TRIVAGO-ACTOR-DWI
Drunken-driving count dropped against actor in Trivago ads
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving-while-intoxicated charge against an actor who became a familiar face in commercials for the travel booking site Trivago. The Harris County District Attorney's Office says the case against 53-year-old Timothy Williams was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offenders. Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane in mid-afternoon April 10, 2019.
IRANIAN OIL-ARRESTS
5 accused of trying to trade in sanctioned Iranian oil
DALLAS (AP) — A federal complaint accuses five men of trying to trade in Iranian oil in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. The complaint filed in Philadelphia names Zhenyu Wang, Robert Thwaites and Nicholas James Fuchs, all of Dallas, Daniel Ray Lane of McKinney, Texas, and Nicholas Hovan of New York City. The five are accused of trying to buy oil from Iran and sell it to a refinery in China. The complaint alleges that they planned to make two shipments of oil per month with an expected profit of $28 million per month.
LIVESTRONG FUTURE
Charity founded by disgraced cyclist announces relaunch plan
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The cancer charity Lance Armstrong founded is on a mission to reinvent itself, years after donations and revenues crashed along with the disgraced cyclist's career. Armstrong was nowhere to be seen this week during Livestrong's “relaunch” ceremony in Austin. The charity, once known for its famous yellow wristbands, announced plans to pivot from one-on-one cancer support services to a grant program that will aim to raise $5-6 million annually for developing tools to streamline treatment and patient care. It has seen a major drop in status since the seven-time Tour de France winner admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. Armstrong didn't attend and was barely mentioned at the relaunch.
HISTORIC HISPANIC TRAIL
Proposal seeks to draw tourists to historic Hispanic trail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico proposal seeks to draw tourists to a historic Hispanic and Native American trail that once linked early Spanish settlers from Mexico City to an area just north of Santa Fe. A bill sponsored by state Rep. Andrés Romero would erect landmarks from Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo to southern New Mexico connected to a route that linked the regions for hundreds of years. The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro is part of the U.S. National Park Service's National Trails system. Still, it lacks many markers and infrastructure to make it a tourist attraction in New Mexico.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
CDC cites label error in mixup involving coronavirus patient
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials say a labeling error caused a person infected with the novel coronavirus to be mistakenly released from a hospital but the oversight was noticed as she was returning to a San Diego military base. Officials said Tuesday the mix-up came to authorities’ attention while she was being driven back to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where more than 200 evacuees from China are living under federal quarantine. Officials say she was isolated at the base for testing and s sent back to a hospit after results came backal. The agency says it will now assign a laboratory specialist to prevent incorrect labeling.
AP-US-OIL-PUBLIC-LANDS
Oil from federal lands tops 1B barrels as Trump eases rules
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Oil production from federally-managed lands and waters topped a record 1 billion barrels last year. That's up more than 13% from 2018 as the Trump administration eases rules on the industry and technological advances push development into new areas. Critics charge that the gains being made by energy companies come at the expense of the environment, with fewer safeguards to protect the land and wildlife from harm. Oil production royalties collected by the government totaled $7.5 billion in 2019. That's beneath record revenues in 2013, when crude prices topped $90 a barrel.
NEW MEXICO GUN LAWS
Red-flag gun bill advances toward decisive House floor vote
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico are sending a red-flag gun proposal toward a decisive House floor vote. The bill pushed forward Tuesday would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others. Relatives of gun owners and school administrators can request through a sworn affidavit that gun rights be suspended. Advocates for gun rights have condemned the proposal. Supporters of the bill say police need new tools to contain suicide rates and prevent gun violence in the wake of mass shootings.