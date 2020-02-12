Lubbock man pleads guilty to 2017 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Raynaldo Enriquez, a 30-year-old Lubbock man, has pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Gabriel Salazar.
He has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder. Enriquez was arrested in April of 2017.
Police say Enriquez, along with 29-year-old Geneva Leal, shot and killed Salazar while another man left his body in the parking lot of the Carriage House Inn on Jan. 8, 2017.
Jake Johnson, 30,is said to have taken Salazar’s body and left it in the parking lot. He pleaded guilty in July for tampering with evidence.
Leal has not been sentenced for her role in Salazar’s death.
