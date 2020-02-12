Lubbock Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify shoplifting suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help from the community to identify and find a person accused of shoplifting and evading arrest.
Officials say a bald, black male who wears glasses, last seen in a red Chicago Bulls pullover and gray pants, was caught shoplifting from the Walmart located at 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
When authorities attempted to detain the suspect, he was able to get away. The shoplifting and evading happened on Jan. 30, 2020 around 7:30 p.m.
If you have any information, please call (806)-775-1406. Callers can remain anonymous.
