Meadow middle schooler shows Grand Champion Steer at Fort Worth Stock Show; Wins $300,000

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Meadow middle schooler is $300,000 richer after he showed the grand champion steer at the Fort Worth Stock Show this weekend.
12-year-old Ryder Day has brought a lot of pride to his community with his winning steer, which he named Cupid Shuffle.
To the world, Day looks like an average seventh grader. But, those who walk the halls of Meadow Secondary School know he is something special.
Meadow principal, Bric Turner said he is a role model.
For Day, raising show cattle is in his blood.
“Ever since I was old enough to,” Day said, “I’ve been showing steers since I was in third grade.”
He has sold his steer four out of the five years he has gone to show, but this year he did not just sell, he won.
“It was just real special, that moment,” Day said.
His steer, Cupid Shuffle, sold for a record $300,000 at the Fort Worth Stock Show.
“He was a polled Hereford,” Day said. “A Hereford hasn’t won it since 1982, but a polled Hereford has never won it before.”
Turner said it is not common for children to do most of the work raising cattle.
“But, in this case, I can assure you Ryder did most of the work,” Turner said.
“It never stops,” Day said.
“It’s a big deal for our kids to be involved in this and when we have the success like Ryder just had, it invigorates everybody,” Turner said. “Makes everybody want to go see if they can go win a show.”
Day said it is always special to sell your calf.
“Knowing that you’ll never see him again is a hard feeling,” Day said, “but this one, it’s real special.”
That is because the people who bought Cupid Shuffle are family friends who have promised to let him live on their ranch for the rest of his life.
“I’ll be able to go visit him whenever I want to,” Day said.
Day said he plans to show cattle until he graduates.
“Continue to do what we’re doing and hope it goes well,” Day said, “just like this one.”
Day said he plans to put his earnings toward college and investing into more steer and cattle.
