Morning crashes prompt traffic delays on Loop, areas of Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to multiple crashes that prompted them to re-route traffic near Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue, and the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland Avenue.
Regular traffic was able to resume just before 8 a.m.
LPD police dispatch reports two crashes were reported just before 7 a.m. on South Loop 289 near Indiana. The crashes blocked both sides of the street on the Loop.
For a short while all westbound traffic on the South Loop was directed to exit at Indiana.
Police were also at the scene of multiple crashes near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Upland. Traffic was kept on the access road in between Milwaukee and Upland avenues near the Freeway.
No injuries have been reported from any of these crashes. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
