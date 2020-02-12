No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews continue to monitor air quality after a significant fire at ExxonMobil.
“The ExxonMobil volunteer fire team members are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. There are no injuries. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred," said Danny Lee, spokesperson for ExxonMobil.
The fire started shortly before midnight Tuesday, Feb. 11. Watch part of our coverage as the blaze was brought under control in the video below:
“ExxonMobil is actively monitoring the facility fence line and surrounding areas of the North Baton Rouge community. At this point, all readings are non-detect but we will continue to conduct air monitoring,” Lee added.
The fire lit up the sky and caused great concern for the community. The refinery is located on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in North Baton Rouge.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this incident may have caused," Lee said. "We will continue to keep you updated with information as it becomes available.”
ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the nation. The facility produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and more. At the chemical plant, products produced include paint, adhesives, plastic milk jugs, and other everyday items.
One of the last incidents at the facility happened 30 years ago. On Christmas Eve of 1989 an explosion blew out windows at the state capitol and throughout downtown. It could be felt some 40 miles away and seen from even further.
