Pay It Forward: Lorenzo woman runs organ donation, scholarship foundation

“In 16 years, we’ve been able to get 41 scholarships. And so we are raising money to give educational scholarships but we stand on the platform of organ donor awareness. So that’s a lot of what we do, because he saved many lives. When we lost him, he donated, you know, as much as he could. Today, you can save upwards of 50 with tissue, you know, your eyes, tendons, you know, all your vital organs, it can be upwards of 50,” said Deanie Riemath, the Developmental Director for the foundation. “The need is great. We want everybody to be a donor, and you can do it on your driver’s license, you can do it online, make sure your family knows that’s so important. Because if your family is not comfortable with it, they can say no. So that’s part of something that a lot of people don’t know, or they’re uncomfortable asking. “