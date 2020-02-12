Pay It Forward: Lorenzo woman runs organ donation, scholarship foundation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union found a family story that touched their hearts.
Deanie Riemath lost her little brother 21 years ago in an accident after he fell off the back of their family pickup truck. His organs were donated and now Deanie promotes organ donation awareness through the Brock Riemath Memorial Foundation, which also gives scholarships to students.
“In 16 years, we’ve been able to get 41 scholarships. And so we are raising money to give educational scholarships but we stand on the platform of organ donor awareness. So that’s a lot of what we do, because he saved many lives. When we lost him, he donated, you know, as much as he could. Today, you can save upwards of 50 with tissue, you know, your eyes, tendons, you know, all your vital organs, it can be upwards of 50,” said Deanie Riemath, the Developmental Director for the foundation. “The need is great. We want everybody to be a donor, and you can do it on your driver’s license, you can do it online, make sure your family knows that’s so important. Because if your family is not comfortable with it, they can say no. So that’s part of something that a lot of people don’t know, or they’re uncomfortable asking. “
Deanie says that her little brother was always curious about organ donation after having a conversation with his mom.
“She said, ‘Well, you know a lot of people are uncomfortable with the thought of not being whole when you lose someone,’ and his response was, ‘Well, that's stupid. You're not going to use it where you're going.’ And so we always knew that, you know, he was always a hero, you know, before he realized it,” Deanie said.
In April when it’s Organ Donation Awareness month, the Foundation is hosting its 6th annual Rascal Roundup event at The Garden in the Depot District and Westex Federal Credit Union President Vicki Love said when she first heard Rascal’s story and what his sister was doing, she wanted to contribute to the cause.
“And just imagining that his young life, he was a donor to nine people and eight of those people are still living. And that's just phenomenal. And so we were all about, you know, community involvement and community connection and we cannot think of a better organization that we'd love to pay it forward to. And so we would like to make a nice monetary donation to help kick start your campaign and the event that you're going to be having in April.”
There’s also an opportunity to receive a college scholarship right after the event.
“So our scholarship application will open after the event. Usually about August is when the scholarship application is due. The way to be qualified for our scholarship is you cannot be a valedictorian, salutatorian you know, pell grants, no athletic scholarships. It's literally the kids that fall in between. I was one of those kids. So it's a lot of work.”
On Friday, which is National Organ Donor Day, Deanie is giving away two t-shirts that say “Have a Heart, Save a Life”, on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
For more information on the event and the Foundation, head to https://rascalroundup.com/
