UTA looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

SENIOR SCORING: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team's scoring this season and 70 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EATON: Marquis Eaton has connected on 38.5 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.