Winter’s chill continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Wind and sunshine returned to the region today, allowing temperatures to return to the 40s and even some 50s over the area.
However, there is another cold front moving in overnight and that will drop morning lows to the 20s and keep the afternoon highs in the low 40s in Lubbock.
All the South Plains will stay chilly on Thursday will highs remaining in the 30s in the northwest and remaining in the 40s for the rest of the region.
Additional clouds will arrive overnight and stay with us through tomorrow and Friday. However, the only precipitation chance will be some possible drizzle, along with fog tonight.
By the time we move into the weekend it will be sunny and a warming trend will take place as highs move to the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
Then, the weekly pattern of cold and winter precipitation will return late Tuesday through late next week.
