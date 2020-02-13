Clovis man taken to Lubbock after shooting

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man is recovering inside University Medical Center in Lubbock after a shooting Wednesday night. Another person is in a New Mexico jail, charged with the shooting.
Police were called around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis after a man was taken after being shot. They were told 69-year-old Carlos George Sena was shot by 26-year Iisha Silva inside his home.
After the shooting, Silva drove Sena to the hospital.
Sena was then taken to UMC in Lubbock for continued treatment as police started to investigate his home.
Silva is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.
No other information is available at this time.
