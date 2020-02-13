Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

GoFundMe set up for Tech basketball player’s mother, court records say First Capital helped Reagor-Dykes, Senate to vote on Trump war powers bill

By Michael Cantu | February 13, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated February 13 at 6:07 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech basketball player Jahmi’us Ramsey’s mother lost her home in a fire.

A new court filing claims Fist Capital Bank actively participated in the check-kiting scheme involving Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.

The defense will begin presenting closing arguments today in the trial of Harvey Weinstein.

The Senate will vote today on a bill to limit President Donald Trump’s war power.

