Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Texas Tech basketball player Jahmi’us Ramsey’s mother lost her home in a fire.
- The team set up a GoFundMe page to help Falisha Bryant repair or replace what she lost.
- Any extra money will go to a local charity.
- Get the link to that page here: GoFundMe started after mother of Jahmi’us Ramsey loses home in fire
A new court filing claims Fist Capital Bank actively participated in the check-kiting scheme involving Reagor-Dykes Auto Group.
- Documents say the bank knew about the fraud scheme and did nothing to stop it.
- Read that story here: RDAG Complaint: Smith told FirstCapital exactly what he was doing
The defense will begin presenting closing arguments today in the trial of Harvey Weinstein.
- The former movie producer denied attacking two women.
- Prosecutors will deliver closing arguments Friday.
- Read more on the trial from The Associated Press: ‘Never happened’: Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser
The Senate will vote today on a bill to limit President Donald Trump’s war power.
- The measure would require him to seek congressional approval for any military action against Iran.
- The president said he will veto the bill.
- Read more from The AP here: Senate moves toward vote restraining Trump action on Iran
