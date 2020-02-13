Flurries, freezing fog, and fair weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold air will be slow to loosen its grip on the KCBD viewing area, but gradually the cold will give way to warmer weather over the next several days. Another shot of cold air, however, possibly accompanied by wintry showers, makes an appearance in our extended forecast.
After a mostly cloudy start to our Thursday, even a few flurries, a mostly sunny sky will arc over the viewing area this afternoon. Winds will be light but will add a chill as temperatures peak only in the 40s.
Areas of fog are likely late tonight and, as temperatures fall, freezing fog will be possible Friday morning. In addition to icy spots there may be areas of low visibility. Allow extra drive time, slow down, allow extra space between your vehicle and those in front of you, and use your low beam headlights.
The fog and freezing fog will dissipate during the late morning with a partly cloudy sky through the afternoon. Valentines' Day afternoon will be a bit chilly. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. A bit of a breeze will create the chill.
Friday evening will be dry, but still a little breezy. The chilly afternoon breeze will become a cold evening breeze.
Much warmer afternoons return Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures Saturday will be in the 60s and Sunday the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Winter cold and possibly showers will return around Tuesday, with the coldest and most likely time for precipitation Wednesday.
As always, 24-7, there’s much more in the forecast section right here on our Weather Page (and in our Weather App - it’s a free download at your app or game store). Break the day down hour-by-hour, examine the weekend in more detail, or check out the winter weather we may see next week in our extended 10-Day Forecast.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.