Former Lufkin, Texas Tech football standout Ecomet Burley Jr. has died

In 1972, Burley was named the most valuable lineman at the Sun Bowl. The release stated that Burley became only the second defensive tackle in school history to receive All-America honors as a junior in 1974 as he was named to the second team. He later played in the Japan Bowl following his senior season and then six years in the Canadian Football League. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2004 and the SWC Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.