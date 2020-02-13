Former Lufkin, Texas Tech football standout Ecomet Burley Jr. has died

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin standout and Texas Tech Red Raider Ecomet Burley Jr. has died.
Lufkin Athletic Director Todd Quick and Lufkin Pro Day Group member Oscar Kennedy both confirmed the news Thursday morning.
After a standout career at Lufkin High School as a defensive tackle, Burley went to Texas Tech and then the CFL.
While in Lubbock, Burley was a three-time All-Southwest Conference player for the Red Raiders. According to a recent press release from the university, Burley was among the first Red Raiders to letter as a freshman after the NCAA changed its policy to allow freshmen to play varsity sports prior to the 1972 season.
In 1972, Burley was named the most valuable lineman at the Sun Bowl. The release stated that Burley became only the second defensive tackle in school history to receive All-America honors as a junior in 1974 as he was named to the second team. He later played in the Japan Bowl following his senior season and then six years in the Canadian Football League. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2004 and the SWC Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.
Burley Primary in Lufkin is named after the legacy his parents left for education in Deep East Texas.
