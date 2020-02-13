Freezing Fog and Winter’s Chill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It has been a chilly day for the South Plains with Lubbock only reaching the low 40s due to the thick cloud cover in the afternoon. Some of the southeast areas of the plains have stayed in the 30’s due to the latest cold surge of air overnight.
Fog will return to the area overnight and limit visibility at times and there will be a possibility of freezing fog over portions of the South Plains. There could be some light glazing of windshields, walkways and a very slight chance of any icy areas on bridges.
The fog will last until noon in some of areas which in turn will slow down an expected warm-up that will begin tomorrow and continue into the weekend.
For Friday after the fog burns away the high should make it to 50 degrees with a chilly south breeze of 15-20 mph.
The weekend will finally be warmer with a high of 60 or so on Saturday and Sunday still looks best with an afternoon temperature of 71 degrees. The winds will be on the increase Sunday leading into Monday(which will also be warm).
You may not want to know, but another surge of arctic air is likely by Tuesday and then another chance of a wintry mix of precipitation from late Tuesday through Thursday. That means travel problems will likely return to the South Plains the middle of next week. It will also be very cold.
