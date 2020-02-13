Georgia looks to sweep A&M

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 63.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.6 percent of the 180 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 46 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.