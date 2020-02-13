GoFundMe started after mother of Jahmi’us Ramsey loses home in fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Athletics has shared a GoFundMe page after the mother of a Texas Tech Basketball player lost her home in a fire.
The GoFundMe page says Falisha Bryant, mother of current Texas Tech Men’s Basketball player, Jahmi’us Ramsey, lost most of her possessions after her home burned.
Texas Tech Basketball posted a link to the GoFundMe on social media Wednesday night, saying funds raised through this initiative will go directly to support the value of Ms. Bryant’s losses. The page says excess funds will be donated to a local non-profit organization.
Donations can also be made at any Texas Tech Federal Credit Union location, by mentioning the fundraiser to a banker.
