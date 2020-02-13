I Beat Pete: Free Throws vs. #1 Kingdom Prep

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to Kingdom Prep Academy, where their boys basketball team is ranked #1 in the State in TAPPS 1A.
We took on the Warriors in a free throw challenge.
I’ve won some big free throw challenges on I Beat Pete, including singlehandedly beating the Lockney and Spur girls and the Estacado Matadors days after they won the State Championship.
Kingdom Prep opens the playoffs Friday hosting The Winston School of Dallas at 5pm.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com as I continue on the road to 1,000 challenges.
