Kansas State, TCU look to end streaks

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 44 percent of TCU's points this season. For Kansas State, Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 64 percent of all Wildcats points over their last five.