LISD breaks ground on new North Elementary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the site of the new North Elementary School, a project of a 2018 bond.
Those in attendance were Kathy Rollo, Lubbock Independent School District’s superintendent; Zach Brady, LISD school board president; Lala Chavez, district 1 trustee; Jeff Griffith, district 3 city councilman; and students from Guadalupe, Jackson and Wright elementary schools.
The ceremony took place at 2010 Cesar E. Chavez Dr., which is where the former Mahom Elementary School.
LISD’s school board OK’d this project during an April 2019 vote. This new school consolidates Guadalupe, Jackson and Wright.
Administration is hopeful the school will be built in time for the 2021-2022 school year.
