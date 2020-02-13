With a fast start, the Lady Raiders top Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Needing a win, the Lady Raiders scored the first 16 points of the game and went on to top Kansas 89-72 at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night.
Texas Tech led 22-7 after one quarter and 43-24 at the half.
Andrayah Adams and Lexi Gordon led the way with 19 points each.
Brittany Brewer added 18 points.
In all, Texas Tech had five in double figures as Chrislyn Carr chipped in 13 and Alexis Tucker scored 10.
The Lady Raiders move to 15-7 overall and 4-7 in Conference.
Tech is at West Virginia on Saturday.
