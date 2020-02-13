21-year-old sentenced to 20 years for North Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Isaias Rodriguez in 2017.
Police were called to the scene after multiple reports of shots fired. Rodriguez was found in the street with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the 2500 block of Amherst around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Rodriguez was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Police said the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people. Rodriguez and then 19-year-old Daniel Reyes Rangel both lived in the same neighborhood.
In April 2016, Rangel admitted he pulled a gun on a man. The judge placed him on deferred adjudication for four years. When Rangel was arrested in connection to the murder of Rodriguez, the District Attorney revoked his community supervision. In October 2019, Rangel was sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Rangel, who is now 21, was also sentenced to 20 years last October for an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The sentences will run concurrent and he will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.