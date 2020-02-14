Courtney Dobbins sentenced to 27 years for shooting girlfriend during domestic dispute

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Courtney Dobbins was sentenced to 27 years in prison and fined $10,000 on Thursday, after being found guilty of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute back on Feb. 13, 2019.
The Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney issued this statement on Thursday:
Today, a jury in the 137th District Court convicted Courtney Dobbins of Aggravated Assault for shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute on February 13, 2019. The jury then returned a sentence of 27 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
Mr. Dobbins fled to Odessa after the shooting and was apprehended by a fugitive task force in Ector County. He had previously been sent to prison for the offense of Deadly Conduct.
During the pendency of the case, Mr. Dobbins' victim executed an affidavit of non prosecution with the District Attorney's Office.
The case was investigated by the Lubbock Police Department. Trial prosecutors were Cara Landers and Greg Jerman with the assistance of investigators Garland Timms, Shaun Benitez, and Adam McDonald.
“We are proud of the jury’s verdict and believe it sends a strong message to perpetrators of domestic violence that there is accountability for their crimes.”
