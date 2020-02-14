Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are looking for three people involved in robbing the Stripes at 4th Street and Avenue Q, last week.
- Investigators say two women scoped out the store moments before a man assaulted a clerk and ran away with the money.
- Read that story here: Lubbock police seeking assistance in locating persons of interest in aggravated robbery
A Lubbock County jury sentenced Courtney Dobbins to 27 years in prison.
- Dobbins was convicted of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
- Read that here: Courtney Dobbins sentenced to 27 years for shooting girlfriend during domestic dispute
Doctors confirmed a case of Coronavirus in Texas.
- The patient was among dozens of Americans evacuated fro Wuhan, China.
- The are under investigation quarantine at a military base in San Antonio.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: First case of coronavirus identified in Texas, group returning from China quarantined in San Antonio
U.S. Attorney General William Barr is defending his decision to override the sentencing recommendation for president Trump’s friend, Roger Stone.
- He says he did not discuss that with the president, who called the recommendation unfair.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Barr: Trump tweets on cases make it ‘impossible’ to do job
