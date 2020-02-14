Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Police search for Stripes robbery suspects, doctors quarantine 1 with Coronavirus in San Antonio, Barr upset at Trump for tweets

By Michael Cantu | February 14, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are looking for three people involved in robbing the Stripes at 4th Street and Avenue Q, last week.

A Lubbock County jury sentenced Courtney Dobbins to 27 years in prison.

Doctors confirmed a case of Coronavirus in Texas.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is defending his decision to override the sentencing recommendation for president Trump’s friend, Roger Stone.

