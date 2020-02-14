Driver crashes into irrigation system, gets away from police

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement in Gaines County are searching for a driver who ran away from police after crashing a vehicle into an electrical irrigation system in a field.
The Seminole Police Department reports an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Thursday near the 600 block of S. Main Street in Seminole. The driver, with a passenger inside, did not stop and drove out of the city limits while police were in pursuit.
Police say they reached speeds higher than 100 mph while on Highway 180. The driver of the vehicle started to cut through fields near County Roads 107 and 104, before police lost sight.
Later, a trooper with the Department of Public Safety saw the vehicle as it was heading back to town. Then, the driver turned into a field north of the Gaines County Cemetery, south of town.
While trying to get away from the troopers, the driver hit an electrical irrigation system and ran out of the vehicle, escaping from police. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested at that scene.
Police report they are actively trying to gather warrants for the driver. The identity of the passenger taken into custody has not been released.
No other information is available at this time.
