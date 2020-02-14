Lubbock Health Department investigates McDonald’s after viral post shows unsanitary conditions

The owner of the restaurant, Hugo Vargas, purchased the facility in 2013, moving his family to Lubbock, Texas from out of state. Since moving to Lubbock, the Vargas family has been very active in the community through sponsorships of various nonprofit organizations, and the family loves calling Lubbock home. We take great pride in the cleanliness of this restaurant and service to the Lubbock community. Upon hearing about the negative social media post concerning this restaurant, and to ensure there were no issues, we contacted the Lubbock Health Department requesting an immediate inspection. The restaurant was inspected both yesterday and today, with no mold found as alleged in social media. Serving safe, high quality food is of the utmost importance. We do not believe the posted pictures on social media accurately represent our restaurant and the standards we strive to meet and exceed daily. Vargas Management is proud of its operation of this McDonald’s restaurant location, and will continue to provide both quality food and great service to Lubbock and its surrounding communities.