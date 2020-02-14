Firefighter suffers minor injuries responding to Friday fire

Emergency responders are at the scene of a house fire in the 4400 block of 66th Street. (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff | February 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a Friday morning house fire in the 4400 block of 66th Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. They came to find it was a vacant duplex that was burning.

Investigators with the Lubbock Fire Marshals Office have reasons to believe squatters had been in the home. They are still investigating that matter.

The Lubbock Fire Department also says one firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

We’re out at the scene of a house fire in the 4400 block of 66th Street. No telling if there’s any injuries.

