KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Credence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Credence, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Credence is a 1-year-old black lab mix who came to the shelter as a stray in November.
He is a nice boy who is hoping for a forever home.
Credence’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 14, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kenzie
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.